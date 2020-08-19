1/1
Larry Fleury
1955 - 2020
Larry Fleury

Larry Fleury, 65 years old, passed away on July 25, 2020, at his home in Springfield, VT. He was born June 11, 1955, in Burlington, VT. Larry was a graduate of Burlington High School.

He enjoyed the times when he was able to get together with family and especially enjoyed the treasure hunt of a good flea market.

He is survived by and dearly missed by his wife of 18 years, Pat (Emery).

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Geraldine (Cyr) Fleury. He is also survived by his brother, Lee Compagna and his wife Linda of Efland, NC and his sister, Mary Greenough of Spring Hill, FL.

In addition, Larry leaves three nephews, Joseph Compagna of Acton, MA, Robert Compagna of Newton, MA, Colin Greenough and his wife Lori of Spring Hill, FL and three great-nephews; Drew Compagna of RI, Pierce and Aidan Greenough of Florida; a special cousin, Pam Root of Duluth, GA; and many other cherished Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Health Care and Rehabilitation Services of Springfield, Vermont for their kindness and support of Larry.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Memorial Chapel
99 Summer Street
Springfield, VT 05156
802-885-3322
