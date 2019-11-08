Resources
Larry W. Hill


1946 - 2019
Larry W. Hill Obituary
Larry W. Hill

Fletcher - Larry Wayne Hill, 73, passed away at his home on Sunday November 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Burlington on May 25, 1946 to the late Wayne C. and Beatrice (Besaw) Hill. Larry married the former Phyllis LaFountain on August 22, 1970. He worked on the family farm in Starksboro, delivered newspapers for the Burlington Free Press and eventually at TD Bank. Larry enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and photographing all of his adventures and above all spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Phyllis Hill of Fletcher, his son Gary and his wife April Hill of Starksboro, his daughter Annette and her spouse Alan Cross of Fletcher, his sister Carolyn and her spouse Marcel Bourgeois, his grandchildren Gus, Maisy, Jakob, Charlie and Jorja.

Per Larry's wishes there will be no services held at this time. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
