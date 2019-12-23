|
|
Laura D. Hayes
Essex - Laura Diana Hayes, 87, passed away December 21, 2019 after a long illness. She was born September 17, 1932 in Meriden, CT to Ottone and Angelina (Ferraro) Sasso. She graduated from Champlain College in Burlington, VT. Laura was employed by IBM in Essex Jct. and was a census taker for the 2000 US Census. She married James L. Hayes, Sr. who predeceased her in 1996. In her spare time Laura enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and bingo with friends.
Left to cherish Laura's memory are her daughter Debra Ann Hayes, her sons Lawrence J. Hayes and James L. Hayes, Jr., her brother Frank Sasso and grandchildren Diane Amelia and Thomas Joseph.
She was predeceased by her husband, James L. Hayes, Sr., Vic Sasso, Mary Barker, Clara Forte, Carmen "Garme" Sasso, Amelia "Mimi" Marcantonio, Rose Sasso, and Edith Horton.
A prayer service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Chapel, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495 or National Multiple Sclerosis, 75 Talcott Road, #40, Williston, VT 05495.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019