Laura "Rita" Hill
So. Burlington - Laura "Rita" Hill (née Fisher), 99 of So. Burlington died with her children at her side on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. For 64 years, Rita was married to Cassius "Cash" Hill who preceded her in death. While raising her children, she also worked as a nurse's aide in the nursery at DeGoesbriand Memorial Hospital. Later, she moved to several states with Cash as he worked with Pizzagalli Construction and finally returned to So. Burlington to retire. As the matriarch of a large family and devout Catholic, she was the absolute center of love, strength, faith and card games to twelve grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other family members. She is survived by her son James Hill; son Michael Hill and wife Carolyn; daughter Mary Brunelle and husband Chuck; son-in-law Steve Furness and, preceded in death, her daughter Ruth Furness.
Visiting hours are Monday, January 13 from 5-7 pm at Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 No. Winooski Ave., Burlington. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church , 160 Hinesburg Rd., So. Burlington. Immediately following will be internment at Resurrection Park. All are invited to the reception at St. John Vianney Parish Center next to the church following internment.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John Vianney Church.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020