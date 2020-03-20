|
|
Laural Gene Curti
Laural Gene Curti passed away at the age of 80 at Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg Florida on the 21st of Feb 2020.
For most of her life she worked in the hospitality business including: Dominic's (NY) Howard Johnson's, Ground Round, & Zachary's Pizza ( So. Burlington, Vt).
Laural spent countless hours sewing gifts to donate to local charities: the last patch, being Humpty Dumpty's. She cooked thousands of cookies at Christmas time while in Florida to pass out free at Paisano's Pizza N Pasta, owned by her grandson, Joey LoPreste.
The daughter of Orville & Arlie Sears of Peasleeville, NY , sister to Audrey (NY) Abbie (OK) and brothers Heman(CA), Earl (NY) and Nate (FL). She resided in Colchester VT for 43 years.
She is survived by her husband Olivio~Zaz~Curti, her brothers and sisters, & Five children: Jessica (FL), Timothy (VT), Scott~Joey (WV) Bryon (FL) Arlyanna (FL). Two Step-daughters: Karen (CT) and Deidre (VT), 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A service will be conducted for family members in Peasleeville, NY at a later, to be announced date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020