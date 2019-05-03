|
|
Laurence Campbell
Burlington - On Tuesday, January 15, 2019, Laurence Campbell passed away at the age of 95.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, at St Francis Catholic Church in Winooski, at 11:00. Burial will follow the service at the Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery. A luncheon reception will be held at the American Legion, Post 91 in Colchester. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Bayada Hospice, 2517 Shelburne Rd. Suite 1, Shelburne, Vt. 05482.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 3 to May 4, 2019