Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Fairfax, VT
Laurent Isidore Lavallee


1919 - 2019
Laurent Isidore Lavallee

Westford - Laurent Isidore Lavallee, 100, died Sat. Dec. 7, 2019 with his loving family by his side, following a long and healthy life.

Laurent was born in Westford on Sept. 20, 1919 son of Isidore and Ernestine (Duff) Lavallee.

He graduated from BFA Fairfax in 1939. He served overseas in the Army during WWII.

On April 12, 1947, he married Doris Perreault in Gardner, MA.

In 1959, he moved back to Westford where he bought and worked the family farm where he was born. He later worked at G.E.

He is survived by his daughters Diana Wieneke of North Mankato, MN., Ann Drinkwine and her husband Clyde (Jr.) of Westford, Janet Lavery and her husband Michael of St. Albans, Denise Palmer of Fairfax and Lucy Page and her husband James of Westford, by his grandchildren Darwin, Dominic and Donna, Jodie and Kelly, Nathan, Jennifer, Dylan, Ben and Crystal, Robert and Seamus, his great grandchildren Kiera, Jaida and Lilah, Lucas and Liam, Molly, Emily, Henry, Adeline and Audrey and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Doris in 2012, his sons-in-laws Daryl Wieneke in 1997 and Dennis Palmer in 2003 and his 12 siblings.

Visiting hours will be held on Thurs., Dec. 12, 2019 from 3 - 7 pm at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 at 11 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Fairfax.

To view Laurent's complete obit or to leave an online condolence please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
