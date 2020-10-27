Laurette Brunell
Laurette Brunell, 87 of Burlington passed away on October 26, 2020 at the Respite House in Colchester. Laurette was a loving and kind person who will be missed by family and friends and the cats and animals she lovingly took care of at her home. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth on 1995 and her brothers and sisters. Laurette is survived by her sons Gary of Burlington and Phillip (Susan) of Arizona, her three grandchildren and by her nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Mass of Burial will be said on Friday October 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Anthony Church on Flynn Ave. in Burlington with burial to follow at New Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing measures. In lieu of flowers please consider giving to the Humane Society of Chittenden County or do a kind deed to an animal. Please place on-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com