Laurette R. Jodoin
Burlington - Laurette R. Jodoin, age 99 of Burlington, VT died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Providence in Winooski, VT. She was born in Montreal, Quebec Canada on March 13, 1920 to the late Alfred and Marianna (Begin) Boucher.
Laurette is survived by a daughter, Janet M. Hatin of So.Burlington; son and daughter-in-law Robert and Louise Jodoin of Colchester; son and daughter-in-law Raymond and Barbara Jodoin of Milton, and son-in-law Michael Kuhn of So. Burlington. She has 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington, on Wednesday, July 17 from 5pm to7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 18, at 10:00am at St. Anthony's Church on Flynn Ave. Burlington with burial to follow at New Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburgh Ave. in Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be forwarded to Home Health & Hospice at 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446 or Our Lady of Providence at 47 West Spring Street, Winooski, VT 05404.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 15, 2019