Laurie Ann Goetz
Middlebury - Laurie Ann Goetz, 45 of Middlebury died suddenly on September 13, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Laurie was born in Summit, NJ on August 1, 1974 the daughter of Kenneth "Ozzie" Osborn and Linda May (Martin) Osborn.
She graduated from Vergennes Union High School, class of 1993.
She married John P. Goetz on October 29, 2016. Laurie loved her family, her pets, photography, crocheting, music and the Boston Red Sox.
In addition to John, she is survived by her beloved children Mary Katherine Lynch & Peter Edward Lynch, her mother Linda May Osborn, her sister Karen-Lynn M. Osborn and her grandmother Clara M. Martin and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5-7:30PM at Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, 117 South Main St., Middlebury.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30AM at the First Baptist Church of Bristol. Rev. Todd Goodyear will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Ilsley Public Library in Middlebury.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019