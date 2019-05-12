|
Lawrence "Larry" Heller
South Burlington - Lawrence "Larry" Heller died in his home peacefully on April 21, 2019 in South Burlington VT. He was 80 years of age.
Larry was born in June 1938 in Brooklyn, NY to his parents, Henry and Mildred Heller. He was raised in Mahwah NJ and graduated from Ramsey NJ High School. He attended SUNY Alfred, Newark College of Engineering and received his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State. Larry spent his working career at International Business Machines in New York, and Vermont, with a few years in Florida. He was awarded many patents several which affected semiconductor memory and logic design products from the 1970s through the 1990s. Post retirement he enjoyed studying American History and followed all sports.
Larry was a proud person who solved problems with a pencil, paper, and a lot of math. Those who knew him know the trust and appreciation he gave to others. He had a warm heart we will miss.
Larry is survived by his brother, two daughters, and their extended families, along with the many friends who knew him.
No memorial service is planned at this time.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 12, 2019