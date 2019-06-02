|
|
Lawrence "Larry" J. Evans
SWANTON - Lawrence "Larry" J. Evans, age 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
He was born in Reading, PA on July 13, 1953 to Ruth (Adam) Evans and the late Charles Evans.
Larry studied at the Radio Electronics Institute in Virginia and later devoted 37 years of his life to Vermont Public Television, working as a Video Specialist. His wonderful personality and incredible storytelling earned him the role of always being the life of every party! Larry was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, and enjoyed spending time listening to music, gardening, politics and cooking for family and friends. Larry won his battle against Alzheimer's and has generously donated his brain to the Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center for educational research in hopes of finding a cure.
In addition to his mother, Larry is survived by wife, Margaret "Maggie" (O'Brien) Evans; his children, Maeve Evans and her fiancé, Matthew Turlip of NY, and Austin Evans of NY; brothers, Charles Evans and his wife, Donna of RI, Michael Evans and his wife, Mary of ME; sisters, Kathleen Evans of PA, and Barbara Evans and her partner, William Shellenberger of PA; sisters-in-law, Bridgid O'Brien of NY, Nellie O'Brien and her partner, David Sevensky of NY; brother-in-law, Rory O'Brien and his wife, Beatrice of NY, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his father, Larry was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Mary O'Brien.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton.
Visitation will be held on Monday at Kidder Memorial Home from 2:00 PM until the hour of the service.
For those who wish, contributions in Larry's memory can be made to the VT, 300 Cornerstone Dr, Williston, VT 05495.
Larry's family would like to extend a sincere thank you for the exceptional care he received at Our Lady of the Meadows.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 2, 2019