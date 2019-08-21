|
Lawrence "Larry, Mitch" Mitchell,
Lee Center - Lawrence "Larry, Mitch" Mitchell, 79, of Lee Center, New York passed away on Sunday, August 4th at the Grand Rehab in Rome, NY.
He was born on March 24, 1940 inn Randolph; the son of Allen I. and Eleanor C. (Manning) Mitchell. Larry graduated Randolph Union High School, class of 1958. He worked for Norm's Esso, Dubois Trucking, owned and operated Mitchell Trucking and served as Postmaster of Jonesville and then Huntington Post Offices.
He is survived by daughter, Mary (Robin) Muir of Lyman, Maine; Son, David Mitchell of Huntington; caregiver, Kathleen Stewart; brothers, Russell (Carolyn) Mitchell, Steven (Bets) Small, Scott (April) Small; Sister, Diana (Michael) Whalen, Paula Mitchell, Dale (Duane) Williams; Stepfather, Sumner Small. Many grandchildren, Great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, wife, Agnes (Smith); Son, Douglas Mitchell and brother, Gilbert Mitchell.
He enjoyed family and friends - visiting, storytelling; fishing, hunting, working on vehicles, playing cards and games. He was active on town committees and wit Vermont Citizens for Property Rights.
A memorial service will be held in New York on Saturday, August 24th at 11 am at the Lee Center Methodist Church in Lee Center, NY. At his request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, September 7th at Pleasant View Cemetery in Randolph, VT . Following the service there will be a gathering at the Randolph Senior Center for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to White River Valley Ambulance - 3190 Pleasant St - Bethel, VT 05032. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 21, 2019