Leatrice Kelley SaundersStarksboro - Leatrice Kelley Saunders, 92 of Starksboro passed away on Sunday 11/01/2020 at the home of Kelley and Rose Saunders in Starksboro, in the company of her family. She was born in Hinesburg, VT on June 27, 1928 to Reed and Irma Kelley. She attended Hinesburg Elementary School and was a graduate of Burlington High School.There will be no public service. For a complete obituary please visit www.gregorycremation.com