Leighton Laughlin



South Hero - Leighton Laughlin passed away at home in South Hero, VT, on Friday August 21, 2020 at the ripe old age of 93. He was born the son of Roberta Howe and Ledlie I Laughlin in Buffalo, NY, on November 27, 1926, but moved with his parents at the age of two to Princeton, NJ, where he spent his childhood and most of his adult life. After service in the Marine Corps he was a graduate of the class of 1949 from Princeton University. At the end of his sophomore year he married Carin Moore with whom he was married for 51 years until her passing in 1998. In 2000 he married the former Ann Niebling Bartle; they celebrated their 20th anniversary earlier this year.



Leighton had a varied career with his degree in psychology: he worked for Opinion Research, he had an administrative position at Project Matterhorn at the Plasma Physics Project of Princeton University, and was part of the formation of Princeton Applied Research Cooperative. Most of his professional life was spent as an investment advisor with various companies including Clark Dodge, Tucker Anthony, and finally Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Leighton was very involved in the Princeton community, the Princeton Association of Human Rights and Trinity Episcopal Church. Much of his personal and financial involvement was behind the scenes of many organizations.



Leighton was predeceased by his first wife Carin Moore Laughlin, his parents, and two of his brothers, Ledlie and Robert. He is survived by his wife Ann of South Hero, VT, his four children: Toby (Nancy) of Skillman, NJ, Buzz of Keene, NH, Al (Janet) of Hopewell, NJ, and Carin and Dale Hoffman of Starksboro, VT. Also 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He is also survived by Ann's children: Amanda (Greg) Mazaleski of Medford, NJ, Fred (Erin) Bartle of South Hero, VT, and Matt (Kristen) Bartle, also of South Hero, VT, and 6 grandchildren. Also his brother Jim of Skillman, NJ.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Isles, inc., a community development and environmental organization supporting youth and families, 10 Wood Street, Trenton, NJ, 08618, or Trinity Episocopal Church, 33 Mercer St, Princeton, NJ, 08540. The burial and memorial will be private. Arrangements are made by Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Services.









