Resources
More Obituaries for Lenora Bezio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenora (Knight) Bezio


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lenora (Knight) Bezio Obituary
Lenora (Knight) Bezio

Burlington - Lenora Marion Knight Bezio, 93, passed away on Sunday, Feb.3, 2019. Lenora, also known as Noni and Meme, was born on Dec. 15, 1925, the daughter of Delious M. Burnett Knight and Robert Franklin Knight. She was educated in Virginia, graduating from Hampton High School. Later, she would relocate to Burlington, VT with her family.

While working at Fishman's department store in Burlington, she met Donald Bezio who quickly became her favorite customer. They were married on May 7, 1952. Together, they owned and operated a creemee stand for 9 years, in Mallett's Bay. She would later work at both Magrams and Almy's department stores and help care for three of her grandchildren: Thomas, Ann Marie and Nicholas, which brought her great joy.

Left to cherish her memory is her best friend and husband of 66 years, Donald R. Bezio; children: Michael Bezio (Debbie) and James Bezio (Mary); grandchildren: Thomas Bezio (Audrey), Nicholas Bezio, Justin Bezio (Carolay), Rick Lewis, Katia Austin (Troy), and Danette Powers (Stuart). In addition, she is survived by her sister, Lena M. "Penny" Knight and dearest friends: Clem and Linnie LaBelle, and George and Dorothy Carr; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families.

She was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter, Ann Marie Bezio and her siblings: Harry R. Knight, Martha K. Corbisero, Vinita Register, Robert Knight, Edith K. Feeley, Roy O. Knight, and William J. Knight.

Lenora requested a graveside service with family and close friends in attendance, to be scheduled at the family's convenience at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Randolph. Those wishing may send a memorial contribution to: Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., So. Burlington, VT. 05403.

Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.