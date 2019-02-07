|
Lenora (Knight) Bezio
Burlington - Lenora Marion Knight Bezio, 93, passed away on Sunday, Feb.3, 2019. Lenora, also known as Noni and Meme, was born on Dec. 15, 1925, the daughter of Delious M. Burnett Knight and Robert Franklin Knight. She was educated in Virginia, graduating from Hampton High School. Later, she would relocate to Burlington, VT with her family.
While working at Fishman's department store in Burlington, she met Donald Bezio who quickly became her favorite customer. They were married on May 7, 1952. Together, they owned and operated a creemee stand for 9 years, in Mallett's Bay. She would later work at both Magrams and Almy's department stores and help care for three of her grandchildren: Thomas, Ann Marie and Nicholas, which brought her great joy.
Left to cherish her memory is her best friend and husband of 66 years, Donald R. Bezio; children: Michael Bezio (Debbie) and James Bezio (Mary); grandchildren: Thomas Bezio (Audrey), Nicholas Bezio, Justin Bezio (Carolay), Rick Lewis, Katia Austin (Troy), and Danette Powers (Stuart). In addition, she is survived by her sister, Lena M. "Penny" Knight and dearest friends: Clem and Linnie LaBelle, and George and Dorothy Carr; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families.
She was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter, Ann Marie Bezio and her siblings: Harry R. Knight, Martha K. Corbisero, Vinita Register, Robert Knight, Edith K. Feeley, Roy O. Knight, and William J. Knight.
Lenora requested a graveside service with family and close friends in attendance, to be scheduled at the family's convenience at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Randolph. Those wishing may send a memorial contribution to: Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., So. Burlington, VT. 05403.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019