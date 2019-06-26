|
|
Leo H. Pidgeon
Grand Isle - Leo H. Pidgeon, 85, of Grand Isle, VT, passed away peacefully, on June 22, 2019 in Burlington, VT.
Leo was born on February 13, 1934 to Leo Pidgeon and Adele Blow. He graduated from Milton High School in 1953. On October 6, 1962, he married the love of his life, Joyce M. Abair at St. Stephen Parish, Winooski, VT. He worked as a fireman at the Vermont Air National Guard until the time that he retired. He was a veteran of U.S. Army and the Vermont Air National Guard. Leo was known for his loving personality and his infectious smile. He was a very active individual, who loved many sports; including bowling, horseshoes, basketball, baseball and his beloved Red Sox. He also loved camping and ice fishing.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents Leo Pidgeon and Adele (Blow) Goss, son Darryl Pidgeon, brothers in law Wayne Abair and Kevin Paradis, father and mother in law Charles and Eva Paradis and special friends Theodore and Doris Jarvis.
Leo is survived by his wife Joyce M. Pidgeon, son Mark Pidgeon and his fiancée Kim Nystrom, daughter Trisha Pidgeon, son Scott Landry and his wife Kerri Landry. His brother Ronald Goss and wife Kathy. His grandchildren also include: Rachel Bleh, Courtney Pidgeon, Jordan Pidgeon, Nichole Woods, Helen Hill, Meredith Hill and 7 grandchildren.
The family asks that donations may be made to C.I.D.E.R. at PO Box 13, South Hero, VT or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 114 Perimeter Rd, Nashua, NH 03063.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28th at 11 am, at St. Rose of Lima Parish, South Hero, VT, with a graveside service and reception will follow. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 26, 2019