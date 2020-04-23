|
Leo J. LeBeau
Burlington - Leo J LeBeau was born in Burlington, Vt. On 6/10/1960. Passed away on 3/25/2020. Leo leaves his girlfriend Cindy Jennings, his sister Lynn LeBeau, his niece Danielle Morgan, his nephews Stephen Brown and Josiah Brown. His longtime best buddies Steve Real, Mike Sequin, Tim Trahan, Jim Hartnett, Ron Clark, his fishing buddies, Chuck Kirby Sr., Dave ( Lefty)
Pariseau, long time neighbor and buddy Johnny O'Brien, The old neighborhood boys Keith and Dana Veronneau, Steve Dion, Kathy and Burt Shangraw and so many others the list goes on and on….. and of course with the virus a celebration of life will be announced late summer or early fall where we will really celebrate his life, Dean Martin Roast Style to share all our stories of my big hearted, fish crazy, effortlessly funny brother
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020