Leo Michael Spear
1949 - 2020
Leo Michael Spear

Leo Michael Spear 71, died Friday afternoon September 4, 2020 at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 14, 1949 in Colchester, Vt the son of John and Louise (Lefevre) Spear.

Leo was a graduate of Essex Junction High School class of 1968.

He was a United States Navy veteran serving from January 1969 until May 1970 as a Sea Man aboard the USS Forrest Sherman. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

Leo enjoyed the outdoors and many hunting activities, especially fishing with his grandchildren on Lake Bomoseen. He will be greatly missed by them.

He married Sandra Riccio on October 7, 1995 at Holy Cross Church in Colchester.

Leo worked at Digital Equipment Corp. in South Burlington for 15 years, after the closure of Digital Equipment Corp. he worked for his brother's business Advanced Sprinklers. He later worked at Green Mountain Nursing in the maintenance department until retiring in 2011.

He is survived by his wife Sandra, Step children, Joseph Riccio, Francesca Cowdrey and Nicholas Riccio, his sister, Kathleen Danaher, his brothers Thomas and Elliot Spear and their children, and his grandchildren, Ciara, Madison, Nicholas, Elliot, Liam and Adelyn.

He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, John and Pat.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc.

Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ducharme Funeral Home - Castleton
1939 Main Street
Castleton, VT 05735
802-468-0026
