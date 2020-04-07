|
Leo Paul Gratton
Colchester - Leo Paul Gratton, 81, of Silver Springs, FL, formally of Colchester, VT passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 under the care of Hospice following a brief illness.
Born February 26, 1939 to Oscar and Antoinette (Gaboriault) Gratton. Leo was the owner of L Gratton Trucking until he retired.
Leo and Beverly Cota were married August 3, 1957 in Vermont. They had four sons Ricky, Larry, Danny, and Mark Sr.
Wife Beverly and Son Danny preceded him in death along with parents Oscar and Antoinette, two brothers Joe, Oscar, five sisters Cecile, Rita, Dorothy, Florence and Shirley.
He is survived by sons Ricky, Larry, Mark Sr, and brothers Bernie and Johnny, sisters Marie and Annette, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by longtime companion Theresa Carmichael.
Leo loved playing his guitar and singing around the campfire with his many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. All his grandchildren affectionately called him PePe.
Leo spent many enjoyable hours playing his guitar and singing with his musical friends, going to the casino, traveling and playing bingo.
It was said best by his brother in-law Paul, "Leo's joy of living made everyone want to be his friend."
There was a cremation and a celebration of life will be held in Vermont at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020