Leo Thomas Martel



Essex Junction - Leo Thomas Martel, 84, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home.



Born April 4, 1936 in Rockland, ME to Leo Joseph and Frances (Spear) Martel, Leo was a graduate of Rockland High School class of 1954 and upon graduation enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Upon completion of his service, Leo attended the Bath Iron Works Apprenticeship Program and graduated in 1963 with a certification in electrical engineering. He worked at the Bath Iron Works in Maine until 1965 when he took a job at IBM in Vermont where he worked for 27 years before retiring in 1993. Retirement never slowed him down though, he found many ways to keep busy and fill his free time. He was always thinking ahead to his next project.



Leo lived each day to the fullest, surrounding himself with the ones he loved and teaching them all of his tricks to navigating through life. He always found the positive in every situation and was guaranteed to bring a smile to your face with his antics and passion for life. He found joy in many things including breakfast/lunch with his girls, golfing, dog and cat sitting (so he could sneak takeout lunch and watch "The Price is Right"), ice fishing, woodworking, hunting and most of all spending time with his family and friends.



Predeceased by his parents and his brother William 'Bill' Martel, he is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Janet (Lowe) Martel; his two daughters, Laurie Cota and husband David of Essex Junction, and Lisa Graves and husband Thomas of Winooski; four grandchildren, Sheena Barnes and husband Ryan of Essex Junction, Justin Graves and wife Abby of Colchester, Jessica Charbonneau and husband Kyle of Essex Junction, and Lauren Graves of Essex Junction; five great grandchildren; and several beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A private family burial will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Leo to the Heavenly Food Pantry, 1 Church Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452.



Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, VT.









