Leola "Lea" Bissonnette Myers
Essex Jct - Leola Myers- 76- Resident of Essex Jct, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She has now reunited with her parents, Yvonne and Leo Bissonnette, brother Gary Bissonnette, and her grandson, Owen, who passed away in 2007.
Leola grew up in Winooski. She attended St. Francis Xavier School and finished high school at Winooski High. She was married on August 25, 1962, to Gerald Myers. Shortly after they married, they moved to their first home in Colchester.
Leola and Gerry had three daughters, Denise, Dawna, and Julie. Later on came the boys, Scott and Matthew. The family lived many wonderful years in Charlestown, New Hampshire, where the kids loved school and they all made lots of new friends.
Lea, as she liked to be called, found a job at the Charlestown Sweater Mill and after awhile started a job as Assistant Librarian at Fall Mountain Regional High School. In 1985, Lea, Gerry, and the boys moved backed to Colchester, where Lea was employed in the Human Resources Department at the University of Vermont. She made many friends there and loved how busy her job kept her. She worked there for over 16 years. With the kids on their own, Lea and Gerry retired to North Carolina in 2002. Making friends was easy for Lea. Playing cards, scrapbooking, and ceramics had Lea on the go almost 24/7. Lea was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2008, and Lea and Gerry returned to Vermont in 2015.
Lea's biggest endeavor was working with The Daughters of Isabella. She took part as an officer in the International Circle and her current Circle is #1401 in Milton. She spent more than forty years helping those in need.
Lea leaves her husband, Gerald, to whom she was married for 57 years, daughters Denise and her husband, Joe Joslin, Dawna and her husband, Mark Messier, Julie and her husband, Arthur Labbay, sons Scott, and Matthew and his wife, Stacy. She was known as Mimi to her loving grandchildren, Ashley, Aimee, Kaitlyn, Andrew, Nicholas, Tyler, Luke, Drew, Nathan, and Olivia.
Lea is loved by her sisters, Susan Brocksmith, Linda Belisle, Yvette and her husband, Gerry Gilligan, Nancy and her husband, Bruce Kelley, Elaine Bissonnette, Karen and her husband, Bob Whitten, Lynn Bissonnette, Lisa and her husband, Mark LaFountain, and Louise and her husband, Russell Daigle, and her brothers Dan and his wife Roxanne, David and his fiancée, Darlene, and Peter and his wife, Wendy. Lea has a very special Uncle Paul and Aunt Elaine, who loved her like their own daughter, from Ontario, Canada. Lea was so blessed to have many close family members on Gerry's side, cousins, and nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Arbors in Shelburne and Birchwood Terrace in Burlington, where Lea spent the last months of her life.
Services to celebrate Lea's life will be on Friday, February 28, 2020. Viewing will be from 10:30am to 12:30 pm at LaVigne's Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, Winooski. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 pm at St. Francis Xavier Church, 3 St. Peter's Street, Winooski.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Bitner Center for Parkinson's Disease & Movement Disorders, 1 South Prospect Street, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT 05401. Please note for The Movement for Parkinson's Disorder Program.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020