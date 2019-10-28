|
Leon A. Aubin
Vergennes - Leon A. Aubin, 84, of Vergennes, VT passed away on October 25, 2019. He was born July 2, 1935 to Richard Joseph Aubin and Itha Aubin of North Hero, VT.
He was a communicant of St. Peter Catholic Church in Vergennes and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He graduated from Alburgh Vermont High School in 1953 and from the State School of Agriculture in Randolph Center in 1954.
He is survived by his wife Shirley and sons Mark (Jane), Bradley (Rose), David (Michelle) and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Mary and grandson Nathan. He is also survived by his nephew John Aubin and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 31st at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes. A mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, November 1st at St Peter Catholic Church in Vergennes. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences to his family please visit
www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019