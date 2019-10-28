Services
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
48 South Maple Street
Vergennes, VT 05491
(802) 877-3321
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St Peter Catholic Church
Vergennes, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Aubin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon A. Aubin


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon A. Aubin Obituary
Leon A. Aubin

Vergennes - Leon A. Aubin, 84, of Vergennes, VT passed away on October 25, 2019. He was born July 2, 1935 to Richard Joseph Aubin and Itha Aubin of North Hero, VT.

He was a communicant of St. Peter Catholic Church in Vergennes and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He graduated from Alburgh Vermont High School in 1953 and from the State School of Agriculture in Randolph Center in 1954.

He is survived by his wife Shirley and sons Mark (Jane), Bradley (Rose), David (Michelle) and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Mary and grandson Nathan. He is also survived by his nephew John Aubin and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 31st at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes. A mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, November 1st at St Peter Catholic Church in Vergennes. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences to his family please visit

www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now