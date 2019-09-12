|
Leon A. Sabourin
Winooski - Leon A. Sabourin, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and member of the Winooski community, passed away on September 11, 2019, at age 82, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 18, 1936 to the late Alfred and Olivine (Quenneville) Sabourin. He graduated from Winooski High class of 1956. He proudly served his country in the US Marines. He worked for over 30 years with the US Postal Service. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 61 years Marlene (Mercure) Sabourin, six children Robin (Bill) Byrt, Kevin (Sue Young) Sabourin, Kerry (Diana) Sabourin, Heidi (Tim Ryan) Lacroix, Scott (Amy) Sabourin, grandchildren Erin, Conor, Devon, Kris, Kyle, Brennan, Liam, Nathan, Alex, Emily, Anna, and Emma, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and daughter Cindy, four sisters and eight brothers.
A Mass of Christina Burial will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Francis Xavier Church or School. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019