Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-9477
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Underhill, VT
1942 - 2020
Leon Provost Sr. Obituary
Leon Provost Sr.

Underhill - Leon Provost Sr. passed away on January 8, 2020 at the UVM Respite House in Colchester he was 77. Leon was born on May 21, 1942 in Burlington to Allen and Orrena (Cavanaugh) Provost, he was the youngest of 13. He attended schools in Colchester. On September 1, 1962 he married Diana (Therriault) Provost at St. Francis Church in Winooski.

Throughout his life he worked in the Electrical Industry and belonged to the I.B.E.W Local 300, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

Leon is survived by his wife Diana and children Richard (Kathleen) of N. Carolina, Leon Jr. of Underhill, David (Lynn) of Richford, grandchildren John Holcomb, Alex Holcomb, Amanda Provost, and Vivian Provost as well as greatgrandchildren Parker and Colby Holcomb. He was predeceased by his parents, siblings and son Todd who passed away in 2008.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Underhill. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Thomas Parish Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
