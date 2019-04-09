Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
North Ave.
Burlington, VT
Burlington - Leona Hunt age 82 a resident of Burlington went to her eternal home on April 7, 2019 at Birchwood Nursing Home. She was born in Illinois and moved to Vermont after marrying Sherman Hunt.

She was a kind, loving and generous person. Her faith in Jesus Christ was most important to her. Later in life she took up a hobby of using recycled materials and making beautiful art from them which she sold at local fairs.

She is survived by her Son Jack and wife JoAnn of Texas. Her daughter Gloriane of Burlington, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Sherman in 1997.

Many thanks to the kind nursing staff at Birchwood who lovingly took care of her.

There are no calling hours. A Graveside Service will take place this Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 12:00 (noon) at the Lakeview Cemetery on North Ave. in Burlington.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 9, 2019
