Leona Joyce Tanielian
Essex - Leona Joyce Tanielian, 88, passed away peacefully on Sat. Oct. 3, 2020 at the Birchwood Terrace Rehab & Health Care in Burlington.
Leona was born in Williston on September 11, 1932, the daughter of Fred and Virginia (Bolduc) Murray.
She was raised in Westford and graduated from BFA Fairfax in 1951. She married Charles Tanielian on May 2, 1954.
Leona had worked for the Telephone Co. and for IBM as a Quality Control Specialist for many years.
Upon retirement, she and Charlie moved to FL. in 1989 where they wintered in Clearwater and summered in Vermont, before moving back to VT in 2010. Leona loved to garden, especially growing gladiolas, dahlias and anything else with flowers.
She is survived by her daughter Diana Frederick and her husband Paul of Hardwick and her son Steven Tanielian and his wife Rebecca of Westford. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kaylee, Emily, Derek and Dani, her great grandchildren Blake, Lena and Riley, her brother Armand Murray of Milton and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles of 65 years, her brothers Levi, Frederick and Louis Murray and her sister Elizabeth Gokey.
Memorial contributions in Leona's memory may be made to the Vermont Alzheimer's Association
, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 11am in the Mountain View Cemetery in Essex Center. All attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing facial covering and practicing social distancing.
