1/1
Leona Joyce Tanielian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona Joyce Tanielian

Essex - Leona Joyce Tanielian, 88, passed away peacefully on Sat. Oct. 3, 2020 at the Birchwood Terrace Rehab & Health Care in Burlington.

Leona was born in Williston on September 11, 1932, the daughter of Fred and Virginia (Bolduc) Murray.

She was raised in Westford and graduated from BFA Fairfax in 1951. She married Charles Tanielian on May 2, 1954.

Leona had worked for the Telephone Co. and for IBM as a Quality Control Specialist for many years.

Upon retirement, she and Charlie moved to FL. in 1989 where they wintered in Clearwater and summered in Vermont, before moving back to VT in 2010. Leona loved to garden, especially growing gladiolas, dahlias and anything else with flowers.

She is survived by her daughter Diana Frederick and her husband Paul of Hardwick and her son Steven Tanielian and his wife Rebecca of Westford. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kaylee, Emily, Derek and Dani, her great grandchildren Blake, Lena and Riley, her brother Armand Murray of Milton and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles of 65 years, her brothers Levi, Frederick and Louis Murray and her sister Elizabeth Gokey.

Memorial contributions in Leona's memory may be made to the Vermont Alzheimer's Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 11am in the Mountain View Cemetery in Essex Center. All attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing facial covering and practicing social distancing.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved