LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Winooski, VT
South Burlington/Winooski - Leona R. Pigeon, 96, died March 9, 2019 after living a long, happy life. Born in Chazy, NY on July 12, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Henri and Rose (Couture) Boulerice. She married the love of her life Marcel Pigeon, on September 6, 1947. He predeceased her on August 6, 1990. She was a devoted wife, mother, and a friend to all who knew her. Leona retired from the University of Vermont in 1989.

Leona is survived by her daughters, Marie-Jeanne (Alan) Mercure, Pauline Mitchell (and the late Timothy), Diane Pigeon, Jeannette (John) Trombley, and grandchildren, Nicole McDougal, Danielle Mercure, Chantal Lawrence, Krista Cornell, Kerrie Mitchell, Melissa Clagett, and Marcel Trombley and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Arthur Boulerice and sister Jeanne Begnoche, and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sisters Irene, Helen, Rita and her brother, Lionel.

A special thank you to the Allenwood staff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11am at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski. Interment will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 3, 2019
