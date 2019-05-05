|
Leonard Pallotta
Underhill - Leonard ("Lenny") David Pallotta, 88, of Underhill, Vermont, passed away on Tuesday, April 30th at the McClure Miller Respite House surrounded by his loving family.
Lenny was born in Ludlow, Vermont on March 19, 1931 to James and Donata (Petraglia) Pallotta, where he grew up on the family farm with his 7 sisters and 4 brothers. He graduated from Black River High School in 1949 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, subsequently serving in the 743RD Ordnance Maintenance Company in Germany during the Korean War. After his military service, Leonard completed General Electric's apprenticeship program and was then employed at General Electric for thirteen years as a Tool and Die Maker.
In 1958, Leonard met his loving and devoted wife of almost 60 years, Jeanne Bennett of Manchester, Vermont. They married on July 11, 1959. Together they had two children, Wendy and Gregory.
In 1965, Lenny joined an engineering group at IBM and moved the family to the Burlington area. He then enjoyed a twenty-eight-year career at IBM until his retirement in 1993.
Leonard's zeal for life was reflected in his wide-ranging personal interests and pursuits. He was a private pilot, a passionate antique car enthusiast, a maple syrup producer, a die-hard Norwich hockey and Boston Red Sox fan, a gentleman farmer, a skilled glass-blower, a prolific history buff, and had a natural talent for anything mechanical, such that he could design, build, or remedy anything. He was a life-long outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed fishing, hunting, skeet shooting, skiing and ice skating with his children. For the past forty years he found great pleasure spending time with his friends and family at their vacation home on Lake Eden.
As a long-time member of the Smuggler's Notch 55+ Ski Club, he skied daily most winters up until his back health precluded it. Additionally, Lenny's penchant for classic and antique vehicles, or simply anything interesting with an engine, resulted in him owning an eclectic mix of vehicles over the years. He gained the most pleasure from restoring his 1966 Corvette, as well as from the friendships he made as a long-standing member of the Vermont Auto Enthusiasts Classic and Antique Car Club.
Later in retirement, along with his wife Jeanne, Lenny traveled more extensively, was a regular volunteer for Meals on Wheels, an avid reader, and a soft-spoken advocate for environmental lake and water quality in Vermont.
Above all else, Leonard's primary passion in life was his family. He was extraordinarily proud of the accomplishments achieved by his children and grandchildren. Much of his life was spent devoted to attending the plethora of sporting and extracurricular events his children and grandchildren participated in.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jeanne (Bennett) Pallotta, daughter Wendy Pallotta (Scott) Heald, son Gregory (Valerie) Pallotta, grandchildren James Cameron Heald and Kelsey Heald, sisters Louise Diassi and Irene Darrin, brothers Valentino Pallotta and Vincent (Barbara) Pallotta, and many special nieces and nephews.
Lenny was predeceased by his parents, James and Donata (Petraglia) Pallotta, as well as five sisters, two brothers, and his adored grandson, Joshua Pallotta.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, Underhill, Vermont. Burial will take place at the Vermont Veteran Cemetery in Randolph VT.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Josh Pallotta Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 542, Colchester, VT 05446 or the McClure Miller Respite House, Development Office, UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice of Chittenden & Grand Isle Counties, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of the UVM Network Home Health and Hospice, and the McClure Miller Respite House, especially Dr. Zail Berry and her staff, for the compassionate care for Lenny and his family.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive Essex Jct. VT. To send online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 5, 2019