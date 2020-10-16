Leslie Altman Rescorla, Ph.D.



Leslie Altman Rescorla, Ph.D., passed away on October 12, 2020. Dr. Rescorla was born August 15, 1945, in Washington, D.C., to Alberta (Smith) Altman and Oscar Altman, Ph.D. She earned her Bachelor's degree magna cum laude at Harvard, her Master's degree at the London School of Economics, and her Ph.D. in Psychology at Yale. She taught at the University of Pennsylvania and advanced from Assistant Professor to an endowed Full Professorship at Bryn Mawr College, where she was Chair of the Psychology Department, Director of the Ph.D. Program in Psychology, Director of the Child Study Institute, and Director of the Thorne Preschool Programs. She supervised over three dozen Ph.D. dissertations. Her hundreds of students are extremely grateful for her personal support, as well as for the superb training that she provided. Dr. Rescorla was awarded many honors by Bryn Mawr College and by her fellow psychologists and language development scientists. Dr. Rescorla was married to the late Robert Rescorla, Professor of Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, with whom she had sons Eric, who is an executive at Mozilla, and Michael, who is Professor of Philosophy at UCLA. She contributed greatly to the development of her grandsons Darwin, Lincoln, Alex, and Nicky. She leaves siblings Peter Altman, Oren Jacoby, Tamar Jacoby, and William Furness Altman. In 2000, Dr. Rescorla married Thomas Achenbach, Professor of Psychiatry and Psychological Science at the University of Vermont, with whom she shared many fun projects, travels, and adventures. Dr. Rescorla gave invited presentations in dozens of countries around the world, as well as authoring numerous books and hundreds of other publications. She will be long remembered for her incredible energy, luminescent spirit, creativity, and intellectual brilliance. Dr. Rescorla's husband, Thomas Achenbach, expresses his deep gratitude to Anne Emerson, Leslie's sister-in-law, for her heroic care of Leslie and to all others who cared for Leslie during her final battle with sarcoma. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Dr. Rescorla's memory to worthy charities or to pro-democracy political candidates.









