Leslie Ann Robinson
Williamstown - Leslie Ann Robinson passed on to the Lord on March 12, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1951 to John C. and Katherine Robinson of Essex Junction, VT.
Leslie was predeceased by her parents, John and Katherine Robinson of Essex Junction, VT. She is survived by her sisters, Lura (Peter) Haskins of Huntington, VT, Susan Robinson of Essex Junction, VT, and her brother John M. Robinson of Essex Junction, VT. She also leaves her nieces and nephew Emily and Lura May Haskins of Huntington, VT, Michael Robinson of Essex Junction, VT, and Kasey Robinson (Andrew) Ellis of Jacksonville, NC. Leslie also leaves her long-time caregivers Todd and Patty Lloyd of Williamstown, VT, who loved Leslie like their own. The family wishes to thank Patty and Todd for all their love and devotion through the years.
A private service will be held in the spring.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019