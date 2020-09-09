Leslie Arnold Skinner, Jr.



Northfield - Leslie Arnold Skinner, Jr., 92, passed away Aug. 26, 2020 at his home in Northfield, VT.



Leslie was born March 18, 1928. He was a Past Master of Capital City Grange, a past Secretary of DeWitt Clinton Lodge and an officer in Naomi Chapter, Order Of The Eastern Star in Northfield. He was a past Treasurer of the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts. He served on the Board of Zoning in Northfield and as an Auditor. He was an officer in the Northfield Rotary Club and served on the Board of the United Methodist Church in Northfield. Les is survived by his wife, Phyllis, two sons, and five grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted Sept. 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Northfield. Friends may call at the Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave., Northfield on Sept. 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM with a Masonic Service at 5:30 PM. Mail donations in his memory to - Central Vt. Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Rd, Barre, Vt. 05641









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store