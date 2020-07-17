Leslie "Tiny" Weishaar



Leslie "Tiny" Weishaar, 87 years, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his home surrounded by the love of his family on June 1, 2020. Tiny was born in Burlington, VT, on May 12, 1933, to Lesley and Helen (McGreevey) Weishaar. He is survived by Shirley, the love of his life, to whom he was married for 67 years. He was a wonderful husband who, through love and caring, filled Shirley's life with happiness and laugher. They were and are each other's strength, spirit and best friends.



Tiny (Dad or Papa), who was an incredible father, is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Liz Weishaar, daughter and son-in-law Tina and David Kehoe, son and daughter-in-law Jay and Diane Weishaar and son and daughter-in-law John and Marci Weishaar. He is also survived by his grandchildren Carrigan Kehoe and his spouse Sarah; Taylor, James and Jack Weishaar; and Bonnie Weishaar. He is also survived by his nephews Alan, Dwayne, Kim and Keith Ashley and their families, as well as many dear friends. Tiny was predeceased by his parents and sisters Margaret "Tootie" Ashley and Theresa "Tre" Weishaar and his nephew Garth Ashley.



Tiny attended and graduated from Cathedral High School, following that he enlisted in the Air Force in 1952, serving as an air traffic controller in Alaska. After serving, he returned to Vermont and joined the Post Office where, for over 30 years as a local letter carrier. He walked many miles, brightening many people's and animal's days throughout Burlington.



In retirement, he continued to walk every day, often taking his grand-puppies with him. He especially enjoyed his trips to Florida, walking by the ocean and visiting relatives. One of his greatest joys was cooking and spending time with his family. Everyone loved his fudge, cream puffs and spaghetti dinners.



Tiny was a loving man. Always there for family, relatives and friends; he was welcoming, generous, and cared for everyone he knew. Whenever needed, Tiny could always be counted on to help, give advice, or tell a story or joke-although, if you phoned, you only heard him chiming in from the background as you talked with Shirley, because he hated to talk on the phone. He had a wonderful sense of humor which we will cherish and miss. He taught us all how to love one another and how to treat everyone with kindness and respect, how to be kind to animals, and to never go to bed angry or upset with anyone. He was greatly loved and will forever be in our hearts.



The family would like to thank Dr. Frank Landry, Dr. Paul Unger, and their staff, for the kindness and compassion they all gave Tiny while in their care.



A service will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family.









