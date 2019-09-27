|
|
Lester F. Titus III
Lester F. Titus III passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in Islamorada, FL.
He was born in Paterson, NJ to Lester F. Titus Jr and Mary Jane Mulhall Titus. He grew up in Essex Center and Enosburg Falls, VT, and graduated from the University of Vermont in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in Political Science. Les was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. During college, he began working at UPS to which he would dedicate 36 years before retiring in 2015. He served as an Operations Manager for UPS facilities in the states of NH, ME, VT, and FL. He was a great leader, mentor, family man and friend to all. Many remember him as a benevolent man who believed in paying it forward his entire life.
Les leaves behind his loving wife, Lynn, his daughters, Meghan Titus and Kelsey Titus and her husband, Darren Beyor, two stepchildren, Kasie Gallant and her husband Adam, Grant Dearborn and his partner, Brianna Mills, his sisters, Terrell Titus and Kathy Titus, stepmother Margaret Titus, nieces, Lesley, Laura, Kerry, Rachel, and Lindsay, and nephews, Andy, Brian, and Dave, sisters and brothers-in-laws, Chris Coutts, Brenda Kenney, Bob Macleod, Jay Macleod, and Brian Macleod, and 4 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Jane Brugger.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for which a notice will be printed. Memorial contributions can be made in the name of Les at http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/Les_Titus.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 27, 2019