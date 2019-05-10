|
Lewis G. Meunier
South Burlington - Lewis G. Meunier passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on May 8, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center, with his loving family by his side. Lew was born on November 11, 1939 in St Albans, VT to Napoleon and Cornelia Meunier, and grew up with his sister Carol (Lare) in Fairfield, helping their parents tend the farm.
After graduating from BFA High School, Lew enrolled in the Air Force for 3 years. He was stationed in mainland Japan for his tour of duty, repairing communication systems for military aircraft.
After an honorable discharge from the service, Lew moved back to Vermont, and married Reba Putnam on November 30th, 1963 in Enosburgh, VT. They had two sons, Richard and Ronald, while living in Saint Albans, VT. They lived there for several years before moving to South Burlington, so that Lewis could be closer to his place of work, IBM, where he was employed as a Graphics Design Engineering Technician for 30 years.
Lew loved sports, hunting and fishing; he was a baseball coach for many years, and an avid New York Yankees fan. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his family. He was always happy to attend his grandson, Nick's, baseball and basketball games, and his granddaughter, Christine's, cross country running events. He also enjoyed visits and hugs from his youngest grandchild, Henry. Lew was liked by all who knew him. He was quick with a smile and a story, and was always good company. He will be dearly missed by his many friends and family.
Lew is survived by his wife, Reba Meunier of South Burlington; his son Ronald Meunier of Burlington and his wife Reba Porter and son Henry Meunier; his sister Carol Lare of Brooksville FL; his daughter-in-law Marie Meunier of Essex and her children Christine Meunier of Essex and Nick Meunier of Milton. Lew was predeceased by his son, Richard Meunier.
Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sat., May 11, 2019 at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington with interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers to the family, donations can be made in Lew's name to your local Animal Shelter or the VNA.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 10, 2019