Lewis Gordon, Jr.
So. Burlington - Lewis Gordon Jr., 89, died peacefully at his home, February 27, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Lewis was born in New York City, NY on November 8, 1930, the son of Lewis Sr. and Mavis (Thomas-Taylor) Gordon. He was a graduate of Riverdale Country Day School and Harvard College where he played varsity football as did his father.
He was a first lieutenant in the Air Force in the 1950s and a stock broker for most of his career, spending the last few years with Wells Fargo Advisors, from which he retired in September 2019.
Lewis enjoyed time spent with family and friends and was an avid skier and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife Xiaoping Xu and his children Will Gordon and his wife Kris of CT., Elizabeth "Liz" Seoane and her husband Arthur of Williston, Lewis Gordon and his wife Gayle of Nevada and Terri Bair and her husband Andy of Hollis, NH and by 8 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A private service will be held.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020