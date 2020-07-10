Lieselotte (Lilo) Weihe



Essex Jct. - Lieselotte (Lilo) Weihe, 102, passed away peacefully at Mansfield Place Assisted Living on June 26, 2020. She was born October 1, 1917, to Arno and Kaetchen (Krahner) Koerber in Neunhofen, Germany, attending schools there, and in Eisenach and Jena. She was married in 1938 to Werner K. Weihe, a physicist with Zeiss Optics. A daughter, also Lilo, was born in 1940. After World War II, Dr. Weihe was brought to the United States under Operation Paperclip to work for the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Laboratories. They made their home first at Ft. Belvoir, VA, then in the Mt. Vernon area near Alexandria. Lilo enjoyed being a homemaker and was always supportive of her family as well as helping countless friends and neighbors. In 2016, she came to VT to reside at Mansfield Place Assisted Living.



She was predeceased by her parents, an infant granddaughter, and her husband. She is survived by her daughter Lilo Kinaman (Russ) of Essex Junction, granddaughter Kristen of South Burlington, grandson Jeff (Didi) and great-grandchildren Ally and Ben Kinaman of Essex Junction. According to her wishes, there will be no service. The family would like to thank the staff of Mansfield Place, and Bayada Hospice for their dedicated care.



Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Jct., VT.









