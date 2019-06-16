|
|
Lilian D. Rock
BURLNGTON - Lilian Dorothy Rock, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 11, 2019 at Elderwood at Burlington. She was born December 2, 1922 to John Thomas Easterbrook and Florence Beatrice Burr in Southwark, London, England. She was one of five children. Her sisters Phyllis, Hilda, Doreen and brother Robert having predeceased her.
At Dunmow, Essex, England on September 29, 1944 she married U.S. serviceman Sterling Bernard Rock and came to the United States as a World War II bride aboard the SS Santa Paula. She was a resident of Burlington and South Hero. She enjoyed helping people, especially children, and she fondly remembered working as a teacher's aide at the Folsom Elementary School and spending some summers working as a pastry chef at nearby Eagle Camp in South Hero.
She is survived by three children: Margaret Crocker of Colchester, Robert (Veronica) Rock of Louisiana, and Michael (Treacy) Rock of Milton; six grandchildren: Marcie Crocker and Scott (Vickie) Crocker of Colchester, Eric (Melissa) Crocker of Milton, Chance (Lynne) Crocker of St. Albans, William Rock of Milton, and Robert Rock Jr. of Louisiana; and seven great-grandchildren: Samantha and Alexandra Crocker of Milton, Todd, Tracey, and Timothy Crocker of Saint Albans, and Myah and Logan Crocker of Colchester.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with a short service to follow at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, Vermont. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the VT, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 16, 2019