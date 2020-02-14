|
Lillian Eugenie Rancourt Scrivens
Shaftsbury - Lillian Eugenie Rancourt Scrivens, 90, a resident of Sycamore Lane, Shaftsbury, VT, died peacefully on Friday February 7, 2020 at her home following a long illness.
Born in Winooski, VT on August 16, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Henry E. and Lucille (Yandow) Rancourt. Lillian moved to Bennington at the age of 6.
She is survived by her children, Linda Jean Scrivens of Winooski, VT and Steven Eugene (Lisa Gates) Scrivens of Shaftsbury, VT and brother Roger Rancourt of Brunswick, Maine.
The funeral will be held from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12 noon where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.
Lillian's complete obituary may be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020