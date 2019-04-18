|
Lillian Irene Couillard
Colchester - Lillian Irene Couillard, 79, of Colchester, died of complications from dementia and cancer on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home.
Lillian was born in Winooski on December 3, 1939. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Cora (Rabidoux) Devino. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1958. Lillian married Clement Couillard on September 7, 1959 in Burlington.
Lillian was employed as a bookkeeper at the Corner Bookstore and retired from Flanders Lumber after many years as office manager.
Lillian raised three children with her husband and especially enjoyed family gatherings. She leaves her daughter Laurie Couillard, son Paul Couillard and partner Michele D'Amico (daughters Lindsay, Madison), and daughter Marcia Couillard and her husband William Carr. She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren, Emily (Rob), Anthony (Madison), Stephanie (Ty), Kristen (Matt), and Thomas (Emily); and great-grandchildren Elia and Cassia. She greatly enjoyed attending dance recitals, ball games and school events that her children and grandchildren participated in. Shopping trips were legendary, particularly the early days of Black Friday sales at the crack of dawn. Her little Shih Tzu, JJ, was a perfect companion that she and Clement adopted shortly before his death.
She was predeceased by her siblings Jeanne Devino, Constance Rudnick, Lawrence Devino, Donald Devino, and Michael Devino. She is survived by her sister Helen Lavallee, brother-in-law Casper Rudnick and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Guy's Farm and Yard of Williston for supporting Laurie while she helped make it possible for Lillian to pass peacefully at home.
Another special thank you to her caregiver, Heather Boyd, for the endless hours of care, patience and cooking while making Lillian's transition at home possible.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 23rd at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Colchester. A reception will follow immediately at the church hall where we can gather and reminisce. There will be no visiting hours per Lil's wishes. Interment will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main Street, Winooski. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 18, 2019