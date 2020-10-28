Lillian Schroeder Boardman



Lillian Schroeder Boardman died peacefully on October 26, 2020 surrounded by her children after a seven-year battle against non-small cell lung cancer.



Lillian was born on July 30, 1932 in East Rockaway, New York, the daughter of Carl M. and Lillian P. Schroeder and spent her childhood and young adult life in Simsbury, Connecticut and Chappaqua, New York. She also travelled to her family farmhouse in Vermont where she spent every summer on the shores of Lake Willoughby.



A graduate of Horace Greeley High School in New York, Lillian had a wide circle of friends and especially loved field hockey, basketball and cheerleading. With her affinity to the beauty of the Green Mountain state, she went on to attend the University of Vermont, where she was a Home Economics major and a member of the Homecoming Court. After working for Reader's Digest in Pleasantville, New York, Lillian then worked for the Howard Bank in Burlington, Vermont. It was at this time that she met her future husband I. Munn Boardman, Jr. Together, they built an active and happy life centered on their family and friends in Burlington, Stowe and Naples, Florida.



Lillian loved fashion, golf and travel. She had a sense of style and joie de vivre that followed her wherever she went. A member of both the Burlington Country Club and Quail Creek Country Club in Naples for several years, many of her happiest days were spent on the fairways and greens. She also travelled extensively throughout the world including Antarctica, North and South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Special memories for Lillian revolved around her trips with grandchildren as they each graduated from college.



Lillian was a devoted wife to her husband, Munn and mother to her four children, Linda Boardman, Deborah Boardman Davis (Grant), I. Munn Boardman III and Scott Boardman (Carol). She was also a loving grandmother to Lauren, Kathryn, Elizabeth, Caroline, Alexis, Munn, Rachael, Merritt, Joseph, Charles and John, and great-grand mother to Elle, Rhys, Oscar, Lillian, Lillian, Sofia, Miles, Charlotte, and Etta. She held a special relationship with her sister, Claire S. Raneri. Her parents and brother, Kenneth pre-deceased her as did her husband and her son, Munn III. She also leaves behind her sisters and brothers-in-law, as well as several nieces and nephews.



A private family service to celebrate Lillian's life will take place at Christ the King Church. At that time, Lillian will be buried alongside her husband and son at Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury, VT.



The family would like to thank Dr. Farrah Khan, Dr. Mark S. Rubin and Dr. Frank J. Landry and the many individuals that provided medical assistance and compassionate care over the past several years. In memoriam, the family asks that donations be considered for the University of Vermont Cancer Center. Gifts can be made to the UVM Foundation, The Courtyard at Given, 3rd Floor North, 89 Beaumont Avenue, Burlington, VT 05405.



Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT is handling the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store