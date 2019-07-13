Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
Essex Center, VT
Linda A. Gilbeau

Linda A. Gilbeau Obituary
Linda A. Gilbeau

Hinesburg - Linda A. Gilbeau passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on July 10, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. To see a full obituary please go to champlaincremation.com

A graveside service will be held on July 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Mountain View Cemetery in Essex Center. A Celebration of Linda's Life will follow at her nieces house in Winooski. Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation.

~We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain, to walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again~
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 13, 2019
