Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Babcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Babcock


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Babcock Obituary
Linda Babcock

Williston - Linda Babcock, 64, of Williston, passed away on February 18, 2020 at home following a short illness. She was born on 10/01/1955, in Burlington, the daughter of Jerry and Lorraine Heath Blow. She graduated from the class of 1973 at South Burlington High School. She was married to William Babcock, Jr. for almost 45 years. She loved family, traveling and bingo. She worked for Sodexho for 33 years. She is survived by her husband and children, Amy Tyler and fiancé Matt Turner, William III and wife, Sonya, all of Williston, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also, by 2 brothers and their wives, 1 sister and her husband, 2 sisters-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law and their partners, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by hers and her husband's parents.

Visiting hours will be on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington Vermont. Burial to follow in the Spring. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -