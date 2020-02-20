|
|
Linda Babcock
Williston - Linda Babcock, 64, of Williston, passed away on February 18, 2020 at home following a short illness. She was born on 10/01/1955, in Burlington, the daughter of Jerry and Lorraine Heath Blow. She graduated from the class of 1973 at South Burlington High School. She was married to William Babcock, Jr. for almost 45 years. She loved family, traveling and bingo. She worked for Sodexho for 33 years. She is survived by her husband and children, Amy Tyler and fiancé Matt Turner, William III and wife, Sonya, all of Williston, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also, by 2 brothers and their wives, 1 sister and her husband, 2 sisters-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law and their partners, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by hers and her husband's parents.
Visiting hours will be on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington Vermont. Burial to follow in the Spring. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020