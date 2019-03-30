|
Linda Hope (Ortiz) Johnston
Montpelier - Linda Hope (Ortiz) Johnston, 75, formerly of Montpelier, Greensboro, and most recently of Essex Junction, died on March 18, 2019.
Linda was born in Montpelier VT, on June 9, 1943, the daughter of Angel J (Chappy) and Portia Hope (Downing) Ortiz. Linda graduated from Montpelier High School in 1961. After graduation she
began working for Vermont Mutual Fire Insurance Company and later worked as a stenographer at National Life Insurance. Linda also enjoyed working as a model for Dowers Specialty Shop.
On May 7, 1966, Linda married James A. Johnston at St. Augustine Church, in Montpelier. Linda and Jim made their home in Montpelier for forty years, where they raised their family. Linda was a fulltime homemaker and active community volunteer. Linda had exquisite taste and could master anything.
Linda introduced her daughters to horses and the love of riding. She was a District Commissioner of the Montpelier Pony Club, served on the board of the Vermont Hunter Jumper Association, course-designed and ran horse shows. She and her daughter ran Brookwood Farm and taught many children to ride. The farm was her pride and joy. Linda was a creative woman with many hobbies and small business interests from gardening, to candy making and photography. Linda enjoyed serving on the State of Vermont Board of Veterinary Medicine.
Linda and Jim moved to their retirement home in Greensboro VT, in 2006, to the home that Linda lovingly restored. In Greensboro Linda was active with the Walking Ladies and enjoyed swimming, kayaking, biking and cross-country skiing. In 2014, Linda and Jim moved to Essex Junction VT, to be closer to family. On March 18, 2015 Linda moved to Memory Care at Mansfield Place, where she resided at the time of her passing.
Survivors include daughters, Darcie L. Johnston of Alexandria, VA and Stacey Nelson and her husband David of Essex Junction; her grandsons, Elliott James Nelson and David Samuel (Sam) Nelson of Essex Junction; her sisters-in-law Jo-Anne Kennedy of Narragansett, RI and Melanie Ortiz of Groton, VT, and several nieces, a nephew and many cousins.
Linda's husband Jim, her parents and her younger brother Richard J. Ortiz predeceased her. Her brothers-in-law John W. Kennedy, Jr. and Robert Johnston and her nephews Gray Johnston and John W. Kennedy, III also predeceased her.
Linda's family would like to thank all of her wonderful caregivers, Donna Francis, Amber Streeter, Daya Nadeau, April Gabaree, Lisa Fuller, Katheren Desjardin, Kim Adams, Jessica Pagliuca, Annette Palmer, Angela Lee, Colleen Crowley, Angel White and the UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice staff and volunteers.
There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Augustine's Church in Montpelier VT on April 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A committal service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Randolph VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 30, 2019