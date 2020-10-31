1/
Linda J. Rosario
St. George - Linda J. Rosario, 77 of St. George VT passed away on October 29, 2020 at the UVM Respite House in Colchester. She was born December 31, 1942 to Lawrence and Beverly Smith. She is survived by her partner Jeff Gay and Sister B. Jean Siving and nieces and nephew. A Graveside Service will take place on Monday November 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Shelburne Village Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
