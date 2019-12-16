|
Linda L. Bushey
1962-2019 - I walked up the shining stairs to heaven on December 14, 2019.
I leave behind my best friend and husband of 37 years Christopher Bushey also my other half best friend and care giver my identical twin Lorie Soter and her two children Brannon and Justin Soter; my mother Lois (Huizenga) Higbee; brother James Breur and wife Sandi; sister Dawn and husband Beau and family; her father Melvin Breur and wife Jackie.
I worked for 32 years at Goodrich with many great people over the years. My accomplishments over the years, Vergennes Rescue, Vergennes Fire Aux., Vergennes Legion Aux., Vergennes Eagles and what was truly in my heart was raising money for Vermont Childrens Hospital at the Bushey Bunch.
I also want to say thank you so much to my two special nephews Nick Muzzy and Justin Soter for all they have given and done for me over the years. I have asked for no services. To all those I have touched just raise a glass and cheer to what a great life I had your all in my heart always and forever.
Thank you to all that helped us at Addison Home Health and Hospice.
