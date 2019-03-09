Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Linda Lee Huard


Linda Lee Huard
1950 - 2019
Linda Lee Huard Obituary
Linda Lee Huard

Burlington - Linda Lee Huard, 68, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019.

She was born in Burlington on July 18, 1950, the daughter of Marcel and Theresa (Carpenter) Benoit. She was a 1968 graduate of Burlington High School. She married John D. Huard, Sr on May 17, 1980 and was stay at home mom.

She leaves her husband of 39 years, John D. Huard, Sr of Burlington and her daughter, Wendy Dezotell of Milton; step-son, John D. Huard, Jr of So. Burlington and extended family.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Philip Dezotell and two brothers: Thomas Marcel Benoit, Sr and Stephen Matthew Benoit.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, at 10am in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave. with interment following in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral home are on Monday, Mar. 11 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.

A special thank you is extended to Nicki Warren for her unconditional love, care and attention.

Those wishing may send a memorial contribution to the Chittenden Humane Society, 142 Kindness Ct. So. Burlington, 05403.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 9, 2019
