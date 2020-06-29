Linda Marie Reed



Linda Marie Reed, daughter of the late Mary and Stephen DeFelice, passed away on June 23rd, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House.



Linda was born on August 8, 1947 and grew up in White River Junction, Vermont deeply ingrained in the Italian American culture there. She was proud of her Italian heritage and was sure to celebrate it during holidays and other observances. Her trips to Italy were among some of her most cherished and talked about memories. At points when Linda could not travel much, she always enjoyed sharing a box of Italian cookies with family or friends.



Family, and family history, were at the core of who Linda was. Linda had an innate ability to connect with people, listening intently to each detail. She always sought to build a family heritage through these personal stories, making her knowledge of family history unparalleled. She took these connections to heart and nurtured the relationships she developed in special ways.



In the mid-seventies, Linda and her family moved from the Upper Valley to Jericho, Vermont where she lived among caring neighbors and friends. Though the move from her extended family was initially difficult, she appreciated her new community where her children could play, grow, and attend quality schools. She also appreciated having access to the various forms of art in Burlington.



Linda chose to give up her professional career early on in order to be home with her surviving sons, Christopher Reed of Longmont, Colorado and Jason Reed of Hinesburg, Vermont. In addition to raising her boys, Linda volunteered at Fanny Allen Hospital and at Women Helping Battered Women. She was also a life-long learner exploring classes in real estate, computer systems, and psychology. Linda also stayed informed by reading several newspapers on a daily basis.



She is predeceased by her parents, many aunts and uncles, and two of her cousins.



Linda is survived by her children, her granddaughter, Lily, and her daughters-in-law Keelin Regan-Reed and Emily Reed, as well as her brothers and sisters-in-law Raymond DeFelice and Lisa Littlefield of Hooksett, NH, Alexander and Mary Lou DeFelice of White River Junction, VT, and Steve and Dawn DeFelice of Hartford, VT. She is also survived by nephews, and a niece, and she is survived by great nieces and nephews.



Linda will be cremated and laid to rest near her parents in the Mount Olivet cemetery in White River Junction. A graveside celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when we are sure friends and family can travel and congregate safely. In memory of Linda, friends and family should honor her with an act of kindness, such as:



Make a donation to the Vermont Foodbank in Barre, Vermont; donate warm clothing and boots to a young person in need; reach out to a friend or family member with mental health needs; offer to drive an elderly neighbor to an appointment, or do some shopping for them; seek out a child in your kid's school who may need rides to or from after school activities; or volunteer in your community for those in need.



Linda's family would like to thank the University of Vermont Medical Center's Emergency Department and Baird 3 teams, as well as the staff at the McClure Miller Respite House for their skill and care for Linda at the end of her life.









