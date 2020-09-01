Linda Mary (Bessette) ZdiuchEssex Junction - With heavy hearts we announce that Louise Linda Mary (Bessette) Zdiuch, 72, of Essex Junction, Vermont passed peacefully on Sunday, August 30th 2020. Louise passed away at the McClure-Miller Respite House. She was born in Burlington, Vermont, on April 18th. 1948. Louise was predeceased by her parents, Gilbert and Theresa (Circe) Bessette.In 1971, Louise married the love of her life, Michael Joseph Zdiuch, at Holy Family Parish, Essex Jct, VT. They began their 49 years of marriage in Wappingers, NY, where their first daughter, Kathy and second daughter, Jocelyn were born. They moved back to Vermont, in Colchester, where their last daughter, Michelle, was born.Louise spent most her career working at IBM. Later in life Louise worked in medical records and providing in-home care. During her life, Louise has spent many, many hours giving to others; Salvation Army, Respite House, Dismiss House, American Legion Post 91 Auxiliary. Louise was a devoted Catholic Daughter since the age of 18, serving as Co-Regent for the past many years. Louise's altruistic nature has helped guide many people and her example has paved a great path for her children.Louise is survived by her loving husband, Michael. Her three daughters, Kathryn Zdiuch and partner Randy, Jocelyn Holcomb and partner Chris, Michelle Wright and husband Troy.Her grandchildren, Owen Zdiuch, Madison and Morgan Holcomb, Lauren and Leah Wright. Louise leaves her siblings Robert Bessette Sr, Claudette Sears, June Bugbee and husband Robert, Suzette Bessette, Joe Ann Bessette, Gail Cameron, Gilbert Bessette and wife Lynn, Alice Zdiuch and husband Walter. Louise is survived also by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.She is predeceased by sisters, Laura-Lee Bessette & Marie Walbridge. Chester & Dorothy Zdiuch (in-laws), Melissa Walbridge (niece), Matthew Bugbee (nephew), Nichole Bessette Sterling (niece) and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Many family members have said stated that Louise was the natural matriarch to our entire family, Louise was the glue that held us together and continues to do so… Louise has left an everlasting impact on all of the people she has touched.Beginning with the births of babies to end of life care, to all that knew her; Louise was always the tie that bound her family together. Louise was always willing to love, support & console you thru anything life brought your way good, bad or indifferent. We all knew that we could count on Lou. Thank you Louise for never giving up on any of us…Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Wednesday Sept 2, 2020 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service. A private service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church at the convenience of the family. Due to the ongoing crisis masks and social distancing are required. Donations in her memory may be made to McClure Miller Respite House or Lund Family Center.