Linda MurrayWilliston - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Murray, 74, of Williston, VT, on October 10, 2020 at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester. There will be no services at this time. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences for the family please visit corbinandpalmer.com . Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.